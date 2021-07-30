Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases New Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,305 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Thor Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. 1,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.08. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.