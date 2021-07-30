Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.05 price target on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.27.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.65. The stock has a market cap of C$22.77 billion and a PE ratio of -47.96. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

