Pendal Group Limited Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,625 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $225.04 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

