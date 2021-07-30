Pendal Group Limited Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

