Pendal Group Limited Grows Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

