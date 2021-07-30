Pendal Group Limited Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 293.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,075,000 after buying an additional 454,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 398.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

