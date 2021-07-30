Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.21.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40. Pentair has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $72.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.