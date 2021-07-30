Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.54 Million

Brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post sales of $58.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 178,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,713. The firm has a market cap of $578.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

