Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Maxim Group

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $83.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Perficient has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

