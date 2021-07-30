Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €194.58 Average PT from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €194.58 ($228.92).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Pernod Ricard stock traded up €1.90 ($2.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €187.50 ($220.59). The company had a trading volume of 323,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of €182.23.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

