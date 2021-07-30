Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.79. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth about $9,650,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth about $3,834,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 363,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

