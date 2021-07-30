Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Update

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 626,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,650,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 363,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.79. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

