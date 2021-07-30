Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,080. The company has a market capitalization of $240.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

