Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Pfizer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.950-$4.050 EPS.

PFE opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

