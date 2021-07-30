Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 949022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $239.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

