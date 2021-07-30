Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

PHVS stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36). Sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $755,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $98,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $64,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharvaris (PHVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.