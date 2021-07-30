Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 138.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.01. 30,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,787. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

