Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PIRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $216.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

