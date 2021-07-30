Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

PING stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,894. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.