Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at MKM Partners

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

PINS stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.31.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,177,461.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

