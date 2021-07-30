Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Pinterest stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $5,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

