Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SRCE opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,257,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 213,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

