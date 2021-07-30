Piper Sandler Comments on Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

