Piper Sandler Comments on Renasant Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNST. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.60 on Friday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 386,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 93,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.