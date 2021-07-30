Piper Sandler Increases The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $194.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.85.

The Hershey stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.06.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

