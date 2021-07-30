Piper Sandler Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $550.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.47.

DexCom stock opened at $456.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $466.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

