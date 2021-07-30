Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the information services provider will earn $21.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $18.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,034.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $23.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $26.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $100.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $147.87 EPS.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS.
Alphabet stock opened at $2,715.55 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,470.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
