Piper Sandler Weighs in on National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for National Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.00 on Friday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Bank by 1,153.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in National Bank by 214.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

