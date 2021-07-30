Piper Sandler Weighs in on OFG Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for OFG Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 209,943 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,979,000. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,239,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

