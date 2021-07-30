PirateCash Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $749.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,241,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

