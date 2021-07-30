PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.370 EPS.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 3,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

