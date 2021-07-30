Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 75,300 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.63 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

