Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 50,000 SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,601,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth $4,163,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $3,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $20.09 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

