Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of 908 Devices worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 908 Devices by 12,049.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,146. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

