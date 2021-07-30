Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $378,000 Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,817,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,000,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,167,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,390,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCVC opened at $9.85 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

