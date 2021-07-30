Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 28,700 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after acquiring an additional 154,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMC opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

