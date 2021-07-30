Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 4.1% in the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,407,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 11.4% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 598,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,075,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II alerts:

DGNS stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.