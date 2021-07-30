POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 253.2% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 392.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PORBF opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.28. POLA Orbis has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

