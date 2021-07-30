Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.350-$9.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.35-9.60 EPS.

Shares of PII traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.70. 458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.