Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $67,572,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after purchasing an additional 145,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

