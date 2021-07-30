PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Up 80.1% in July

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

