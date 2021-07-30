Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

POR stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

