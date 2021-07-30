PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PWFL opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $240.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 26.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 25.6% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 426,362 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth about $2,121,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 155.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.