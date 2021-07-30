Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 7,434 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 54.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 117.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in OGE Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE opened at $34.04 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

