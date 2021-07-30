Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,396 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Gentex by 768.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 786,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 696,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

