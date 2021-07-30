Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,656 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

