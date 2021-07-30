Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 482,433 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 63.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482,433 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 56,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 80,090 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

