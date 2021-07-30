Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $221.66 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

