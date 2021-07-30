Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $100.68 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $100,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

Shares of CI stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

