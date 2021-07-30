Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $95,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $269.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.83. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

